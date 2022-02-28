Dreams come true for dedicated duo

By David Nagel

It took every inch of Sandown’s famous long straight for apprentice jockey Tatum Bull to claim her first city win aboard Dream Inherit in the $50,000 Maiden Plate (1300m) on Wednesday.

And cheering from the grand stands was trainer Yoshitomo Shima – who himself was experiencing the thrill of his first metropolitan win.

Bull settled the three-year-old filly – out of Kuroshio/Scarlet Nights – in the middle of the eight-horse field before setting sail for home.

In her sights was the Chris Waller-trained Matsukaze, with Bull and Dream Inherit taking every skerrick of the Sandown straight to eventually take out the prize.

A nose victory…and Shima had edged out his former employer to grab his biggest thrill in racing.

Shima first came to Australia to attend a riding school on the Gold Coast where his passion for the sport began.

He worked for Flemington trainer Steve Richards and won the Victorian Thoroughbred Employee of the Year in 2009.

He then joined the Waller stable in Sydney, before taking out a trainer’s license and setting up his own stable in Ballarat.

Shima was thrilled with the victory, but it had taken its toll.

“It was very, very close, so I’m still shaking,” Shima said after the race.

“Tatum rode perfect.”

Shima said that he saw a video of the filly after the owner had purchased her online for just $1250 and was impressed by what he saw.

“I was so glad he was sending this horse to me,” Shima said.

Bull was equally as delighted after claiming her scalp in the big smoke as well.

“It’s absolutely super,” she said.

“It’s my first city winner as well and to do it for Yoshi is quite rewarding.

“It’s a massive thrill to get a win for him.”

Trainer Simon Zahra provided the individual highlight of the day, training a winning double with Little Stevie saluting in race six and Zac De Boss having a comfortable victory just 30 minutes later.

Racing returns to Sandown for its first meeting of the autumn this Wednesday 2 March.