Looking Back

100 years ago

2 March 1922

Dandenong Shire Council

Monthly meeting, Monday February 27

Present Crs Russell (president), Abbott, Tharle, Burden, Audsley, Harris, R Keys, W Keys

Finance:

Accounts were passed for payment as follows:

General £937/3/6, Quarry £198/12/2, Private streets £9/8/2, Country Roads Board £165/4/-, Loan no 16 £181/19/11, Electricity account £297/15/8, Loan no 18 £234/16/9.

Correspondence:

From Oakleigh Traders Association advising that matter of Oakleigh abattoirs is now in the hands of the Oakleigh Council – received.

From relief fund or stricken Europe appealing for funds of the Australian relief fund for stricken Europe – The president said that £42 had been collected to date; it is hoped to raise £100 In the shire.

From Sergt Hehir, advising that no action can be taken against campers at the creek reserve as the council had no-by-law.

From Lands department offering no objection to band rotunda in park – received.

From E M Orgill, asking the council to recognise the act of life saving by Doris Hand at the Dandenong baths, and that the new baths be commenced as soon as possible.

50 years ago

2 March 1972

Thoroughly liberated Jean

Women don’t have to burn their bras to be liberated, according to mother of six, Jean Melzer. The lady should know. In Dandenong recently to help launch the ALP’s campaign for Holt Mrs Melzer came across as a thoroughly liberated lady – and charmed everyone she met. I spoke to Mrs Melzer over lunch in what is usually the inner sanctum of “males only “at the local RSL. “Being liberated, as far as I’m concerned is taking an interest in the world around you, playing an active part and getting involved,” she said.

20 years ago

4 March 2002

Birkley Court Park saved

People power has stopped Greater Dandenong Council selling parkland in Noble Park North. The council had initially proposed the sale of parkland in Birkley Court as surplus land but last week overturned its decision. Children’s drawings, five written submissions and a 155-signature petition were sent to the council as part of the resident’s protest. At the same time, former Dandenong mayor Maurice Jarvis, considered a father figure of the city has warned that councils are only “temporary custodians” of council parkland and recreational areas. A special committee comprising councillors Maria Sampey, Dale Wilson, Kevin Walsh and Roz Blades was last week formed to hear public submissions opposing the proposed four land sales. The council’s special committee on proposed land sales will also deal with a petition from residents to close the pathway between Charlton Street and Turner Close in Springvale which they say attracts anti-social behaviour, including drug use.

5 years ago

13 March 2017

Industry chiefs are pleading for workers to come forward to fill vacant jobs and $500,000 is going to be spent on bringing them together. A new project is to connect jobs with people in Dandenong and Doveton who are in desperate need of work.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society