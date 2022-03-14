Ukraine visa advice

Free information seminars are being held on humanitarian visas for Ukrainian nationals.

Migration agent Thay-Horn Yim says he’ll provide accurate information on the new visa rules announced by the Federal Government in response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

The Government was prioritising outstanding visa applications from Ukrainians across all visa categories Mr Yim says.

It is also allowing close family members to apply for visas on behalf of people in Ukraine.

Ukrainian visa-holders in Australia are eligible for six-month extensions if their visa is expiring before 30 June.

Mr Yim says people should seek advice from a registered migration agent or legal practitioner.

“There have been many trying to get help from dodgy agents/community workers without checking if they are qualified to provide immigration assistance.

“It is important to know that anyone including former politicians who provides immigration assistance in the non-profit communities/organisations will not be asked for a fee.“

The information seminars are open to “anyone interested in assisting Ukrainians”, including community workers and service providers.

They are held at Asylum Seekers’ Centre in Dandenong Memorial Hall, 10 Langhorne Street, Dandenong on Wednesday 16 March and 23 March, 10.30am-11.30am.

Details: David Spitteler, Asylum Seekers Centre, on 0409 416 744 and Thay Horn Yim, Yim Migration Service, 9774 9944.