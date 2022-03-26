Looking Back

100 years ago

23 March 1922

A Satisfactory Trial

The motor car is no better than its tyres, and in saying that, it is no disparagement to the motor especially to the Albani car that recently put up such a fine performance in covering 5000 miles driving continually day and night, and practically without an engine stop – save when, through heavy rain, a little water found its way into the carburettor. The roads over which the trail was made combined many routes from Melbourne not all of which were good, yet the Dunlop tyres, a set of which went through the long journey, were in splendid condition. The time occupied in the test was 228 hours, showing a fine average of over 17 miles per hour. It was a single success for the Albaini car. An Australian production, which evidently has been built to suit Australian conditions.

50 years ago

23 March 1972

Talks on shopping hours

A meeting of Dandenong traders at the Town Hall on April 17 will discuss ideas and assess views on retail trading hours in general. Mr Len Thompson, president of Dandenong Chamber of Commerce, said the high costs of opening on Saturday morning and problems regarding staff rosters have been causing serious problems. Mr Frank Bunnett, chamber secretary, said the traders had to make up their minds whether to open on Friday till 5.30pm and Saturday morning till noon, or open Friday till 9pm and Saturday to noon, or to do away with Friday night and Saturday shopping.

20 years ago

25 March 2002

Albanian threat to ALP over site

Dandenong South’s Albanian community has threatened to “sell up” millions of dollars in real estate and vote against the state government at the next election if a proposed toxic soil treatment plant goes ahead in the area. A spokesman said the 400 strong Albanian community vehemently opposed the plant going ahead at either of the two proposed sites in Ordish Road which he said were too close to houses and schools. His community had over the years invested millions in housing developments in the area. “We plan on living here for the rest of our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren. If it (the plant) goes ahead we will sell up and move out.”

5 years ago

27 March 2017

Boost for racism

A Harmony Day hate-speech shock has Greater Dandenong residents fearing a rise in racism. On Tuesday 21 March Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced plans to remove the words ‘offend’, ‘insult’, and ‘humiliate‘ and replace them with ‘harass’. Omid Cultural Association president and refugee rights advocate Hayat Rahimi said the proposed change would make it harder for him to work against discrimination. “It’s really frustrating because that actually gives the opportunity for One Nation, for example, or other people who try to discriminate against, refuges or other groups, to attack more,“ he said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society