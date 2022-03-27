Doveton weed crop seized

Police officers from the SD3 Divisional Response Unit located a cannabis crop during a search warrant on Rebecca Street in Doveton on Thursday 24 March.

Police attended the address around 7am and located a large quantity of cannabis pants of various stages of maturity and an illegal electrical bypass.

The premises was unoccupied, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the identity of the offender, police say.

If you have any information or suspect that cannabis is being hydroponically grown, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppers.com.au.