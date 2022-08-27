SEMMA Meets Rotary

Vonda Fenwick, CEO of the South East Melbourne Manufacturers Association, will be Guest Speaker at the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills dinner meeting on Tuesday 6 September at the Dandenong Club from 6.30pm. Vonda will be speaking on the effects Covid restrictions have had on local manufacturing, how some manufacturers dealt with them and the way forward.

Everyone is welcome to attend. There is no cost involved, other than optional food and drink, but bookings are essential. Phone Martin Pater on 0409 900 616 by 3 September to reserve a seat.

Spirituality of Mother Earth at The Open Door:

Join us for this series of two workshops facilitated by Sr Corrie MSS as she leads us through an insightful and in-depth exploration of our universe, understanding our belief systems, the natural world and the whole of creation through the cosmos.

When: Thursdays 1 & 8 September 1pm-3pm, followed by a cuppa. Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Suggested donation: $5. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au to book in now!

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW club will meet on Tuesday, 6 September,for dinner at the Dandenong RSL at 7 pm. Guest speaker will speak about “Falls Prevention”. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Father’s Day

Armada Dandenong Plaza is on the look out for local sporty dads, fashionable dads and foodie dads this coming Father’s Day 2022. As part of the centre’s Father’s Day Facebook Competition giveaway, three dads that fall into the category of sporty, fashionable and foodie will win a gift pack with vouchers from retailers based on those three themes. The Father’s Day Competition Prizes include: 1x Sporty Dad Gift Card pack includes gift cards from – Rebel Sport, Foot Locker, Sportsfirst, Rivers and a 3-day membership at Snap Fitness; 1x Fashionable Dad Gift Card Pack including gift cards from YD, Connor, Mancave and Black Art; 1x Foodie Dad Gift Card pack including – Woolworths, Coles and Armada Dandenong Plaza Fresh Food vouchers.

If you would like to win this prize for your dad simply log onto the Armada Dandenong Plaza’s Facebook competition* from Friday 19 August to Thursday 1 September 2022 go to facebook.com/dandenongplazashopping For more information visit: www.armadadandenongplaza.com.au or facebook.com/dandenongplazashopping

Stamps

The Dandenong Philatelic Society founded in 1972 is seeking new members. The Club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Church of Christ Hall, 139 David Street, Dandenong.

With meetings commencing at 7PM. It provides a place to meet with likeminded people to discuss all aspects of the philatelic spectrum. The club offers circuit sheets and a small auction where members can purchase stamps or sell their excess material. Each May the club holds an auction with a smaller one in November.

To find out more, ring Dennis 0429 236 382 or Peter 0409 985 636.

Noble Park Art Show

We invite artists of all ages and experience to enter our October 2022 show! This years Open 1st Prize is $500 and our Junior 1st Prize is $200. It’s only $5 per artwork for open artists to enter and for junior artists the entry is FREE. Noble Park Community Centre Art Show will take place from 14-16 October.

Entries close Friday 30 September 2022, 4pm! To enter click the link: https://www.npccartshow.org/2022-show/enter

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

GREEN THUMBS

If you enjoy gardening, then come along to the Springvale Garden Club’s meeting on Wednesday the 17th August where our guest speaker will be Maureen Lucas. Maureen is a well known horticultural columnist for many magazines and also a HSV judge.

We meet at the Senior Citizens Hall, The Crescent, Springvale. Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Your $2 entry fee includes a chance to win a door prize plus a light supper. For further information contact Cheryl Johnson on 9551 3197.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am–4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Q&A and information session with guest speaker Inspector Peter Koger from Victoria Police.

Wednesday 28 September 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park

‘Talks On’ at The Open Door with The Orange Door Network:

Join us to hear a talk from The Orange Door. The Orange Door is a free service for those experiencing or have experienced family violence. Our guest speaker will give an overview of the vital work they do, how the services can be accessed and how we can support this local organisation.

When: Wednesday 7 September 5.30pm-6.30pm. Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong (Zoom is also an option). Suggested donation: $5. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or email theopendoor@ssjg.org.au for more info or to book in.

Grand Final Lunch with Jason Akermanis and Darcy Vescio

Both players will be talking all things footy, individually and together and we can’t wait to hear and discuss their viewpoints. Wednesday 21 September 2022, 12pm – 3pm, Southern Golf Club – Lower Dandenong Rd, Keysborough. Run by Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce, with the two charity beneficiaries being Make-A-Wish and WAYSS.

Tickets can be purchased as a single ticket ($129), half table (6 seats, $695) or a full table (12 seats, $1350). Ticket price includes a two course luncheon and beverages. Book via the following link: greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/gdcc-events/grand-final-charity-lunch-single-ticket