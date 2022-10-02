Gold pledge for cancer research

Amazon staff in Dandenong South recently donned their PJs to raise nearly $1000 towards fighting childrens cancer.

They wore pyjamas and gold to work as part of the firth annual Amazon Goes Gold initiative.

Amazon Australia donated $20,000 to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation, plus matching their workers’ $950 contribution.

“It’s been amazing to see our team rallying together to raise money to support the thousands of Australian children fighting cancer every day,” said Daniel Gray, the Amazon Gives ambassador at Dandenong.

“While wearing our PJs to work is somewhat of a novelty, I’m incredibly proud to be part of a company that’s committed to making a difference.”

RCH Foundation chief executive Sue Hunt said the generosity supported paediatric cancer research which would “truly transform the lives of some of the hospital’s sickest children”.

Amazon staff also packed kids’ surprise packs for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.