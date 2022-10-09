GIVIT to a worthy cause

Donation platform GIVIT is continuing to provide essential items to women from asylum seeker and refugee backgrounds in the South East.

The not-for-profit relaunched its campaign with Dandenong charity Wellsprings for Women and South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis.

The GIVIT website matches vulnerable Victorians with donors across Australia.

In the past 12 months, GIVIT has donated more than 2000 laptops, grocery vouchers, school uniforms and furniture to Wellsprings’ women in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

“Many of the women supported by Wellsprings for Women struggle to pay for everyday essentials for themselves and their children,” GIVIT state manager Catherine Harris said.

“We see many requests for migrant and refugee women facing situations of family violence and trying to overcome challenges due to visa restrictions, language barriers and cultural differences.

“GIVIT is proud to have assisted Wellsprings for Women with the donation of thousands of items for the people they support.”

Mr Tarlamis said the GIVIT platform, supported by the State Government, ensured “people get exactly what they need, when they need it”.

Wellsprings was established by women for women, to address education, health, safety, wellbeing and employment needs for women impacted by family violence, poverty and social isolation.

It supports about 300 women weekly, including many from refugee backgrounds.

Wellsprings spokesperson Sandra Maudier says GIVIT provided vital items for a family of five, including a husband who is vision-impaired.

“They were struggling financially after fleeing violence in their home country so through GIVIT we were able to provide them with a washing machine, fridge and grocery vouchers.”

Another was a woman on a Women at Risk Visa and with weakening eyesight. GIVIT donors provided her with two pairs of glasses.

To help, visit www.givit.org.au/refugee-and-asylum-seeker-support