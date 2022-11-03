National Recycling Week coming to Greater Dandenong

Throughout November, Greater Dandenong City Council will further encourage the community to reduce, re-use and recycle.

National Recycling Week will be held from 7-13 November, with Planet Ark’s theme this year “Waste isn’t Waste until it’s Wasted”.

Council is holding a range of events and activities to encourage residents to consider all the ways they can divert waste from landfill.

One of the upcoming event is a Waste Tour on 11 November, which educates the community on what happens to the rubbish in your household wheelie bins after they get emptied by collection trucks.

The tour will follow the journey of the waste you generate from your home, in particular your recycling, food and garden waste.

Limited places are available so register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/follow-your-waste-tour.

The Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day is back on Saturday 26 November from 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong. Residents can dispose of larger unwanted household goods suitable for donation, or electronic and household items suitable for recycling. For more information and to register for an SMS reminder for this event, and for future events, please visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/waste to find out more on how you can reduce your waste.