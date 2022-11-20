Cup Community Sweep – The Draw

By Jason Adams

Greyhounds in Saturday’s Melbourne Cup heats have been allocated to 64 community clubs and groups with $13,000 in prize money up for grabs.

With eight heats of the Melbourne Cup only the winners will progress to the final next Saturday November 26 and same goes for the community groups.

The club alligned to the greyhound who wins the Melbourne Cup will win $6000, runner-up $2000 and third placegetter $1000. Clubs with greyhounds placed 4th-8th will collect $500 each.

In addition, the club with the best social media promotion will win $1500.