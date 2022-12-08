Dandenong Lodge marks 75 years

Members of the Freemasons Dandenong Lodge have formally celebrated their 75th anniversary .

On 18 November, the charitable organisation marked the anniversary of its formation and consecration on 3 November 1947.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary, members, family and friends held a ceremony, speeches and a hearty meal with music and entertainment, including an operatic performance by acclaimed concert singer Judith Dodsworth.

A range of historic memorabilia, medallions, photographs and masonic items dating back to the foundation of the lodge were on display.

Guest of honour was Marjorie Bennett, the daughter of lodge founder Bro. Bradley Tharle. Mrs Bennett was accompanied by her husband Bro. John Bennett.

She was presented with a miniature orchid plant as a gesture of thanks and gratitude.

The Dandenong Lodge continues to uphold the Freemason values and traditions under Lodge Worshipful Master Bro. George Streitberg and Bro. Lindsay Tharle (who is the nephew of the lodge founder).

Members adhere to the ancient masonic values of honour, integrity and charity.

Most recently, members volunteered at the Dandenong Show manning the gates, directing parking and collecting tickets.

Looking to the future, the Lodge is currently actively seeking like-minded men to join and secure its success for another 75 years.

For details, contact the Lodge secretary, dandenonglodgefmvno635@gmail.com