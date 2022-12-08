$200K boost to local schools

Nearly $200,000 of federal funding will be rolled out to South East schools in coming weeks.

Among the grants were $50,000 for classroom laptops at Dandenong High School and $30,000 for a climbing structure at Dandenong Primary School.

Dandenong West Primary will receive $35,000 for upgrades to the outdoor learning area, Maramba Primary $48,445 for playground upgrades, and Oatlands Primary $15,000 for roof repairs.

Mossgiel Park Primary was granted $20,000 for its radio station’s equipment and sound proofing materials.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the commitments were made during the 2022 elections and secured in the new Government’s recent Budget.

“Finally after a decade of being completely ignored by the Liberal Government our community is getting a fair share.

“This is terrific news for these schools – especially for their students.

“It means better equipment and facilities to help them learn and play in a top-class environment.”

The funding is part of the Federal Government’s $270 million School Upgrade Fund to boost infrastructure for students especially to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

Mr Hill said schools could apply for the next open grant round of $32 million.

Grants were available for small-scale projects up to $25,000 such as laptops and iPads, classroom upgrades and outdoor learning areas, Mr Hill said.

“I want our local schools to get their fair share and so I’m encouraging them to apply.”