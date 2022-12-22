Knitter’s soft spot for kids

Captured by the knitting bug, Annalisa Suon has set a lofty target of making 500 soft toys for charity next year.

Ms Suon joined a Australian Red Cross Trauma Teddy group in June, having never picked up a knitting needle or learnt to sew.

This month, the Amazon Dandenong worker was awarded the Amazon Star with $1000 for her charitable deeds. Amazon also donated to Australian Red Cross.

At that stage, Ms Suon had knitted six teddies for children in hospital or awaiting treatment. She’s hoping to hit 500 in 2023.

“Annalisa loves being a part of the team and doing her bit to help children and their families through difficult times,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Across the country, more than 600 Red Cross volunteers crafted about 50,000 Trauma Teddies a year