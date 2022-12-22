Big performances at U19s National Champs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey-South Melbourne fast bowler Devlin Webb has started off the Under-19 National Championships effectively for Vic Country, picking up four wickets in his first three games.

In his first game against New South Wales Metro, Webb was brought on at second change, but was one of just two bowlers who bowled their full complement finishing with 1/66 off his 10, while he also scored 19 runs in a poor team batting performance.

The following day against Western Australia, he picked up two wickets and cleaned up his economy rate, conceding 41 off his 10.

His quickies were unleashed with the new ball and among his wickets was opener Teague Wyllie, who has already played Sheffield Shield cricket for Western Australia.

He backed that up with 1/29 off six overs against New South Wales Country the following day.

Casey-South Melbourne spinner Liam O’Connor didn’t have as much success with the ball in the first two games, going at an economy rate of more than eight in nine overs across those games while not managing a wicket.

He proved his credentials, however, with a much more respectable 1/24 off seven against NSW Country.

Meanwhile, Dandenong Premier Cricketer Josh Sawrey has been impressive in the two games he was called upon, picking up 0/30 against Western Australia and 2/37 against New South Wales Country.

It’s also been a strong start for Edithvale boy Harry DeMattia, with strong scores in his first two hits underlining why the Melbourne Cricket Club boy is so highly rated.

DeMattia backed up a 53-ball 44 against Northern Territory batting at six with a century against New South Wales Country.

Needing 276 to win, the 17-year-old was promoted to open the batting and did so with sterling effect, forming a 112-run opening partnership to lower the required run-rate, and then carrying his bat in the nine wicket victory.

DeMattia finished with 127 at a strike rate of 87, the knock containing 14 boundaries as he demonstrated maturity and skill beyond his years.

The duel sporting prospect also bowled five overs of mediums against Queensland Country, picking up a wicket.

Meanwhile, the strength of Vic Metro’s top order has meant Harrish Kannan has been called upon only once in Vic Metro’s first three hits, dismissed for 17 off 59 batting at four.

His left-arm wrist-spin, however, rarely seen when he’s wearing Casey-South Melbourne colours, have been called upon to bowl 19 overs across the three matches, and he has picked up a wicket at a respectable economy rate of just over four.