Looking Back

100 years ago

25 January 1923

News in Brief

Census returns, showing the religions of the people of Australia, disclose a great increase in the Church of England.

*****************************

Last year about 30,000 immigrants were shipped from London to Australia and the Government desires to see this number increase to 100,000 this year

*****************************

As the profits of the Commonwealth Post office will this year reach nearly £1,000,000, it is urged that there is no excuse for delay in reducing postal rates.

*****************************

A freshwater lake, three miles long, has been discovered in central Australia.

*****************************

On New Years Day nearly 2,500 passengers travelled to Carrum, there being 47 trains each way.

*****************************

During a three days race meeting at Caulfield recently, a city firm had 500 dozen glasses stolen.

50 years ago

16 January 1973

A new aid for students

A development of interest to all students in the Dandenong area was announced yesterday. Bradshaw’s Business College has become well known in Dandenong for its commercial courses and has been in the news with the opening of its new building on the corner of Robinson and Hemmings Sts. The facilities there will provide a first rate setting for the Dandenong Education Centre, which will provide instruction and coaching in a wide range of higher school certificates and secondary subjects, together with certain specialised services which will benefit students at all levels. A spokesman for Bradshaw’s said “of particular interest is the speed-reading course which has been developed by a recognised expert in the field and comprises six sessions of three hours”.

20 years ago

20 January 2003

Lunar New Year

Organisers of the Lunar New Year Festival are expecting more than 50,000 people to converge on Springvale next Sunday. The festival which celebrates the start of the Chinese New Year, has been brought forward this year by members of the Springvale Asian Business Association (SABA) to coincide with Australia Day. Chinese New Year is February 1st.

5 years ago

22 January 2018

Sports a winner

Sport and recreation in Springvale will benefit from a $513,000 boast. On Thursday 18 January, Keysborough MP Marin Pakula announced that City of Greater Dandenong was successful in a Community Sports Infrastructure fund application. Together with $4.9 million from the council, it will fund sport, recreation, open space and landscape features in the redeveloped Springvale Community Precinct. “The precinct will give locals the opportunity to get involved in the community and it will help cater for our growing population,” Mr Pakula said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society