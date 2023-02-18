Looking Back

100 years ago

15 February 1923

Dandenong Shire Council

A special meeting of the above council was held on Tuesday, February 6 to consider the question of loans. President Crs Audsley (president) Kerr, Bailey, Tharle, Harris, Isaac, Wilson and Keys. Swimming Baths Loan: The secretary (Mr McAlpin) reported that the Dandenong Improvement Association had, at a meeting the previous evening agreed to the new site near the Drill Hall for the baths. Cr Kerr moved that fresh plans of the baths be submitted to the Minister of Public Works, and application made for permission to raise a loan of £2,500 on the new plan. The motion was seconded by Cr Tharle.

50 years ago

13 February 1973

New City Hailed

Reaction to the possibility of the Shire of Berwick being sliced in half at Cardinia Creek and a new city being created was hailed jubilantly by supporters of the scheme. The Journal last Thursday announced that today (Tuesday) the Governor in Council was expected to approve the split, creating a new city of Berwick to take in Doveton. Secretary of the severance committee, Mr Ron Jones, told the Journal that assuming the report was correct, he was “highly delighted” with the outcome. He added: “It’s the culmination of three years work. People thought we were mad when we first stared out, but our thoughts and findings have been justified.”

20 years ago

17 February 2003

Bright future on course

Sandown racecourse is about to get bigger. In one of the most significant developments in metropolitan racing for many years the Melbourne Racing Club has added another track to the popular southeast venue. With the Melbourne Racing Club set to launch the new hillside track at Sandown, it is timely to reflect on the history of Melbourne’s most modern metropolitan racecourse. Cars and thoroughbreds go hand in hand at Sandown racecourse, with motor racing first recorded there in 1964 on a course used for pony races. Thoroughbred racing was also conducted there until 1931 when the state government reduced the number of metropolitan courses, closing Sandown Park, Fitzroy, Richmond, and Aspendale. This culling continued through the 1930’s and 1940’s with the demise of Epsom (1938) Williamstown (1940) and Mentone (1948). In October 2001 the VATC announced its five-year strategic vision which included pioneering plans for Caulfield and Sandown.

5 years ago

19 February 2018

Higher Love

Commuters say they feel safer in the new Noble Park Railway Station. It opened to the public on Thursday 15 February as the first trains carrying passengers made their way over the new elevated rail between the Sandown Park and Yarraman stations. Premier Daniel Andrews and Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan arrived at the new Noble Park station by train to celebrate the opening. Bollywood dancers, musicians, and a primary school choir added to the atmosphere. More than 275 trains will run along the new elevated tracks each day carrying about 90,000 passengers.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society