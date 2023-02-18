All eyes on the Hawks’ nest

By Marcus Uhe

Hallam Rec Reserve plays host to match of the round in DDCA Turf 1 today, as the second-placed Hawks welcome fourth-placed North Dandenong.

Hallam Kalora Park are hoping to hold-on to their position in the top two, in order to give themselves the best opportunity of securing the double-chance in the finals, while the Maroons are clinging on to their spot in the finals.

North Dandenong fell just short in their earlier match-up this season, with the Hawks prevailing by just two wickets in round six.

Sachith Jayasingha was the star on that occasion, with exceptional figures of 5-41 from his 11.

Breathing down the Maroons’ neck, however, one game behind in fifth is Narre South.

The Lions gained ground on North Dandenong last week in an upset win on the road at Lois Twohig, and will be confident of their chances of equalling them on points, as they welcome the Pirates of Parkmore to Strathaird Reserve.

Parkmore, for their part, need a victory to move-off of bottom place, with relegation on the line.

At Arch Brown Reserve, Springvale South will sew-up top spot with a win over Berwick.

Berwick need a victory to keep their slim finals hopes alive and put further distance between themselves and the dreaded last place.

Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, will seek to bounce-back from a difficult loss to the Bloods when they tackle St Mary’s at Carroll Reserve.