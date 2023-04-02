Diversity in the frame

St Anthony’s Primary School framed a gala of celebrations for Harmony Day.

Students and their families were decked out in cultural dress or the colour orange for the event on Friday 31 March.

It kicked off with a whole school ceremony and parade, followed by African drumming, Bollywood dancing, Latin dance workshops and an exhibition of Year 6 artworks.

“It is a wonderful day for us to come together as a school community and celebrate the amazingly diverse school we are,” teacher Christelle Lim said.

“It is a day that is enjoyed by all who attend.”

At the close, the school community gathered to sing the school song and the Rainbow Song.