Sandown plan close to exhibition

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sandown’s proposed rezoning remains on track despite opponents being elected to Melbourne Racing Club’s board last year.

Under the club’s proposal, the 112-hectare horse-racing and motorsport facility would be replaced by a suburb of 7500 dwellings and 16,000 residents.

In the September 2022 board elections, three of four board vacancies were filled by candidates who openly stood for retaining the racetrack.

It left the board potentially split 5-5 on whether to keep racing at Sandown.

Greater Dandenong Council’s city planning director Jody Bosman told a 27 March council meeting that the election hadn’t “changed the direction” of the MRC’s rezoning plans.

The proposal was expected to be publicly exhibited in the “next month or two”, Mr Bosman said.

It follows MRC chair Matt Cain recently declaring the executive committee agreed to proceed with the Planning Scheme amendment in the “club’s best interests”.

“The Approval of the Planning Scheme Amendment will allow the Executive Committee to consider all available options for Sandown racecourse and surrounding land in the future.”

Mr Cain stated Sandown was exempt from a 50 per cent windfall gains tax – a saving of more than $100 million – “if we continue on the current rezoning path”.

MRC member and former Greater Dandenong mayor Peter Brown said regardless if they go ahead with the housing plan, the MRC would wear a much larger council rates bill.

Mr Brown, who unsuccessfully ran for a board term last year, said upon rezoning, the club could be liable for “millions” in residential and commercial rates on thousands of lots.

The bill would be backdated to the rezoning approval, well before the point of sale, he said.

Based on average residential rates in Greater Dandenong in 2022, the residential rates bill alone for 7500 lots would be more than $11 million.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the calculation of rates won’t be calculated for “several years”.

“This proposal is still in the early stages.

“The Minister for Planning is yet to authorise the commencement of the planning scheme amendment for the proposed rezoning of Sandown Racecourse.

“Before consideration can be given to what the potential rates might be, the amendment will need to be authorised to commence, be processed, and then ultimately approved by the Minister for Planning.”