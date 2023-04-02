Noble Park to Old Parliament House

By Sahar Foladi

A young National delegate from Noble Park Secondary College made her way to the Old Parliament House, Canberra to be among the 24 to represent Victoria.

From 21 to 23 March Borangsey Samreth stayed in Canberra with 116 other Year 11 and 12 students across Australia to attend the 28th National Schools Constitutional Convention (NSCC) held at the Museum of Australian Democracy.

“I have learnt that the Australia’s Constitution is the oldest constitution that has never been changed. I was very fortunate that I was chosen to participate in the convention,” Ms Samreth said.

She migrated from Cambodia in 2022 and this experience also served as a stepping stone to explore a part of Australia and learn about the country.

The program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education (DOE), coordinated by National Curriculum Services (NCS) and supported by the Australian Curriculum Studies Association (ACSA) and department of education from all states and territories.

Students made their way to debate on a convention, the 2023 Convention topic was on Constitutional Reform- Is section 128 still a necessary requirement to change such an important document as the Australian Constitution?

“I did not have the opportunity to participate in any debating competitions, but I did participate in group discussions on the subject. We spent around 20 to 30 minutes discussing each issue,” Ms Samreth said.

The topic provided students with the opportunity to examine Section 128 of the Australian Constitution and form discussions with a range of stimulus speakers to debate with delegates.

“My most favourite part of the trip was to see the Parliament House and participate in this prestigious event. I got to see the Governor General David John Hurley and his wife Linda McMartin.

“Ms McMartin entertained us by singing ” You are my sunshine ” and we all joined in singing the song together.”

Outcomes from the Convention will be incorporated into a communiqué that will be forwarded to the President of the Senate, Senator Sue Lines, for tabling in Parliament and recorded in Hansard.

Emeritus Professor John Warhurst AO from the Australian National University facilitated the Convention and describes this

“This Convention provides students with the unique opportunity to debate constitutional reform at the highest level. It is important our future leaders are given opportunities to explore constitutional issues to inspire an active young Australian voice in our democracy.”