1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Slime Lab

Dandenong Plaza will be holding the hugely popular DIY Slime Lab workshop featuring a different theme every day over the upcoming April 2023 school holidays.

Create and decorate your DIY slime with a different theme every day.

– Monday 10 April – Friday 14 April, 11am-2pm at level 2 centre court at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required. Cost: free

Bunkasaurus workshop

In this integrated craft and performance workshop by Bunk Puppets, children will create their own individual shadow character made from scraps, crafts, tinsel, tape and teddy bear fluff. Participants will then be guided in performance techniques to draw emotion and drama out of the characters they make.

– Thursday 13 April and Friday 14 April at Drum Theatre, cnr Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong. Cost: free. Bookings essential at drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/drum/events/bunkasaurus-workshop

Khmer New Year festival

The Khmer New Year Celebration is celebrated for three days in Cambodia. Wat Buddharangsi temple will host festivities, including a luncheon, blessing and chanting by Venerable monks, traditional games, dance, music and foods.

– 6pm-10pm, Friday 14 April-Sunday 16 April (with festivities running all day from 10.30am on Saturday) at Wat Buddharangsi temple, 159 Clarke Rd, Springvale South.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Safari Adventure

Kids will have a roaring great time as they embark on a Safari Zoo Adventure at the Safari Adventure Village, featuring Animatronic Zoo animals. Let their creativity go wild as they create a special safari-themed craft activity to take home whilst visiting the village.

– Monday 17 April – Friday 21 April, 11am-2pm at Level 2 Centre Court at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required. Cost: free

School holiday art club

Boost your child’s imaginative and inventive mind with Art Club at Springvale Community Hub. Materials supplied, just bring a smock or an old shirt and your enthusiasm. Art Club is run by qualified teacher and artist, Monica Muresan.

– Tuesday 18 April, 10am-11am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free cost. Registrations at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/school-holiday-art-club

Discover Dandenong Creek Festival

Celebration of the Dandenong Creek, with a free barbecue, traditional ceremony and performances, face painting, reptile and wildlife show and more. Parks Victoria activities for children 6-12 years include scat matching, badge making, habitat scorecard.

– Thursday 20 April, 11am-2pm at Tirhatuan Park, Kriegal Way, Dandenong North. Parking at 114 Somerset Drive. Cost: free. To register for Parks Victoria activities, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/discover-dandy-creek-festival

Awareness Meditation

Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for this workshop.

– Mondays, 2.30pm-3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong (excluding public and school holidays). Gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801