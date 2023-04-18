Art on the small screen

Greater Dandenong’s annual display of diminutive art is back.

Now in its 16th year, the 9 by 5 exhibition features locally-conceived art on small boards measuring nine by five inches.

More than 250 works are on display, covering a range of mediums and styles. And they’re up for sale at an affordable price.

Celebrating its 16th year, 9 by 5 commemorates an original 1889 exhibition held in Melbourne.

That initial exhibition featured well-known artists Tom Roberts, Charles Conder, Arthur Streeton and Frederick McCubbin, each creating works on 9 by 5 inch cigar tin lids.

The public is welcome at the exhibition’s opening event at Walker Street Gallery on Saturday 22 April, 2pm-4pm.

Visitors can also vote for their favourite artist in the People’s Choice Awards. Both the chosen artist and voter win a prize.

9 by 5 is at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre from Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July. Entry is free.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/9by5