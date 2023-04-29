Looking Back

100 years ago

3 May 1923

Less Potatoes and Meat Eaten

Australia has the reputation of being a meat-eating nation, but according to statistics supplied by the Commonwealth statistician there is a falling off in this direction. From 1914-15 to 1920-21 there was a decrease in the annual consumption of meat of 24lb ahead as compared with the period 1904 to 1913. The greater decrease, however, is shown with regard to potatoes, the average consumption of which is less by 45lb, increases were shown in regard to flour 10lb; butter 4lb; and condensed milk 1¾. There were slight increases in the use of tobacco and tea. The apparent consumption of wheat increased by nearly a bushel, but the quantity used for human food increased by only a quarter of a bushel. The consumption of motor spirit doubled.

50 years ago

1 May 1973

Decision ‘this week’ on Station

A decision on the proposed Yarraman Park railway station is expected to be made within the next few days. This follows personal discussions between Councillor Bill Warner, the Liberal party candidate for Dandenong in the State election, and the Minister for Transport Mr Wilcox. Councillor Warner told the Journal he intended to make the building of the Yarraman Park railway station his main transportation priority for the Dandenong area.

20 years ago

5 May 2003

Govt’s Medicare changes ‘a dud’

Federal Opposition Leader Simon Crean said the Howard Government’s new $917million Medicare Package offers Casey general practice doctors no incentive to restore bulk billing. Mr Crean said the Government idea of subsidising GPs who bulk-billed concession card holders – between $1 and just over $6 depending on what area they practise in – was not incentive enough. “We have spoken to the medical practitioners out here and they have told us that $1 is not going to be sufficient to get doctors back into bulk billing for concession card holders,” Mr Crean said.

5 years ago

7 May 2018

Public say on the Market

The community can have its say on the proposed Bangholme produce market this month. Greater Dandenong Council approved the Dandy Fresh application to develop a green wedge site in Harwood Road last June. The Planning Minister Richard Wynne intervened in December. In January, Mr Wynne’s spokesman said the review would focus on the proposal’s size and scale. The wholesale produce market would have 10-metre-high buildings and cover about 68% of the site through a 5000 square-metre sterilisation facility and 8700 square-metre warehouse. A Dandy Fresh spokeswoman said in January that many of the growers and retailers in this region are currently forced to travel to and from Epping, creating congestion on the roads and adding costs to consumers. Defenders of the South East Green Wedge said, “as we consider it is a large scale industrial type development that would make a mockery of the whole green wedge concept.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society