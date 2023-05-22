Scottish Heritage Day

Dandenong Agricultural Show Society presents its 20th annual Scottish Heritage Day, including bagpipers, Clydesdales, Shetland ponies, Scottish terriers and a champion of champions parade.

– Sunday 28 May, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free entry and parking.

Volunteer Expo

The 2023 Greater Dandenong Volunteer Expo features stalls from more than 40 groups from various sectors: aged care, disability, new migrant services, local Council, gardening and conservation, hospitality, emergency and other community services. Find out what volunteering opportunities are available in the community and learn more about volunteering. Presented by Greater Dandenong Council and the Greater Dandenong Volunteer Resource Service (South East Volunteers). Includes performances, cultural cuisines and a coffee cart.

– Tuesday 23 May, 10am-3pm at Springvale City Main Hall and Supper Room, 8 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale. Free event. Details: 0402 607 991.

Reconciliation Week

Celebrations for Reconciliation Week are at Springvale Community Hub and Alex Wilkie Reserve. Learn about First Nations stories, cultures and achievements with nature walks, basket weaving, contemporary circus and movie night.

– Tuesday 23-30 May. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/reconciliation-week-2023

Trivia Night

Enjoy fun games, raffles, silent auctions with prizes galore at the Lions Club of Noble Park/Keysborough Trivia Night. All money raised will go into the Lions Medical Alert Dog Program. Light refreshments provided. Bring-your-own drinks and nibbles, as well as gold coins to join in the fun. Eftpos payments available on the night.

– Saturday 27 May, 7pm-10.30pm at Dingley Village Neighbourhood Centre, 31b Marcus Road, Dingley Village. Tables of 8 – $20 per person. Details: Thomas, 0432 025 825.

Carers walking group

As part of Pathway for Carers Victoria we invite all Carers to come along and share a relaxing walk with fellow carers to get a chance to connect, socialise and learn about services and supports that is available to Carers. The walk goes along an accessible path around Burden Park and is suitable for all fitness levels.

– first Thursday of the month (1 June), 9.45am for a 10am start at Burden Park, 880-924 Heatherton Road, Springvale South. Details: Mala, 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Tree planting day

Bring the family and join us on World Environment Day to plant some seedlings at Fotheringham Reserve. This is a way for the community to take action against habitat loss. Free barbecue lunch. Bring your own gardening gloves.

– Sunday 4 June, 10am-1pm at Fotheringham Reserve, The Des Nolan Pavilion, Alexander Avenue, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/community-planting-day-fotheringham

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Shakespeare in Love

Monash Uni Student Theatre presents a stage production of Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard. Suitable for ages 13-plus.

– 1 and 2 June, 7.30pm, and 3 June, 1.30pm (AUSLAN-interpreted) and 7.30pm at Alexander Theatre, 48 Exhibition Walk, Monash University, Clayton; $35/$25.

Bookings: monash.edu/performing-arts-centres/event/shakespeare-in-love

Bruno Groning doco

The Phenomenon Bruno Groning is a documentary film looking back at spiritual healer Bruno Groning and events in 1949. Organised by Bruno Groning Circle of Friends, Circle of Spriritual Aid to Life Inc.

– Saturday 3 June, 11am-5pm (including two intermissions) at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: bruno-groening-film.org or 0404 837 311.

Vaping concerns

Understanding Vaping webinar with guest speaker Sharon Torpey from Drug Education Victoria. Get up-to-date, accurate information on vapes/e-cigarettes, trends and health risks, and strategies to support young people. Open to anyone including parents, teachers, sports clubs and professionals. Presented by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire councils, Quit and Monash Health.

– Tuesday 6 June, 7-8.30pm. Register at events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1b07bd28-c163-491b-b2dc-49c92d48b0ea@fd72cf66-868a-4edd-8f84-8e91a618ab7f

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801