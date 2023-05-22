Super $75K win for first-timer

A Dandenong Super-66 winner has bagged more than $75,000 towards his dream of a family home.

In what was his first-ever Super 66 entry, the man was one of a pair of division-one winners in the draw on Saturday 13 May, collecting $75,895.50.

“I thought I’d try something different to my normal entries.

“I’m certainly happy I did. During the past few months, some great things have been happening in my life, so this is just the icing on top.

“I’m not sure how we’ll celebrate, but I know we could put this toward a family home.”

His 5-game QuickPick correctly chose the numbers 2, 8, 0, 4, 2 and 6.

Super 66 is an add-on game played with TattsLotto, Monday & Wednesday Lotto, Oz Lotto and Powerball.