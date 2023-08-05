Looking Back

100 years ago

2 August 1923

Electric Light Supply

In furtherance of the proposal by the State Electricity Commission to take over the control of the electric supply of Dandenong from the shire council, Sir John Monash (chairman of the Commission) and Mr Harper (engineer) visited Dandenong on Thursday afternoon and had an interview with the electric light committee and other councillors. The Chairman Cr F Audsley (Shire President) explained that Sir John Monash had come out to discuss the question of the Commission taking over the lighting and power. Cr Kerr, after thanking Sir John Monash for the cordial manner in which he had received a previous deputation from the council, said there were one or two things they wanted to discuss. Cr Bailey asked Sir John Monash if, in the event of the commission taking over the control of the electric light, it would be prepared to charge a flat rate over a certain amount of current. Sir John Monash said he was safe in promising that the electric light extension to Noble Park and Springvale would be carried out during the next twelve months.

50 years ago

1 August 1973

Myer Complex

Work on the $10 million Myer complex at Dandenong is underway. The store and car park to accommodate 1200 vehicles is expected to be operational by October next year. Because final designs are still being determined, the final tender price cannot be announced. Between McCrae, Walker and Clow streets, Myer Southern will build a shopping centre of four storeys with provision for an additional two. First stage of the car parking area will be five storeys high. The complex will employ 550 people. With the site now completely enclosed by fencing, motorists are missing the convenience of temporary parking facilities.

20 years ago

4 August 2003

‘Sack council call’

Placards calling for the sacking of Greater Dandenong Council were held high as protesters chanted “save the town hall” during a rally last Monday. Two weeks ago, after Greater Dandenong councillors voted to continue with plans to redevelop the Dandenong Town Hall, about 50 protesters gathered outside the Dandenong Council office then poured into the council chambers to show their anger. Under the plans, the town hall will be redeveloped into a 500-seat performing arts centre, with the 1890’s section restored. Some residents are concerned about the plans, claiming the redevelopment will destroy the heritage and culture of the hall.

5 years ago

6 August 2018

Jobs boost for bus builder

Dandenong will be building a new fleet of 15 buses linking Melbourne Airport as a result of a new State Government contract with Skybus. Local manufacturers Volgren will build the additional Skybuses which will run an extra route linking Melbourne’s suburbs to the airport. The state-of-the-art additions will be equipped with USB powered portals and Wi-Fi, Volgren chief executive Peter Dale said. Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said each Volgren-made bus created five Victorian jobs.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society