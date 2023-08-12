Coffee with a cop

Do you have any concerns about personal or community safety? Members of Victoria Police will be there to answer your questions.

– Tuesday 15 August, 11am-12pm at Parkmore Shopping Centre outside Soul Origin Café’ in the food court. Free coffee.

Healthy Minds

A mental health forum with author and psychiatrist Greg de Moore, VISION disability advocate Matt Degruchy, author and childhood genocide survivor Frida Umuhoza and others. Held by Greater Dandenong Endeavour Hills Rotary Club and Casey-Cardinia Rotaract.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Lyndale Secondary College auditorium, 14 Halton Road Dandenong. Includes supper and book signing; $10pp to be donated to Australian Rotary Health – Mental Health Research. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/healthy-minds-mental-health-forum-aolt3xx5

Jewellery workshop

Artist and jewellery designer Vivian Qiu will teach you how to make jewellery using electrical wires collected from renovation sites. You can make a necklace, earrings, pendant or bracelet using a variety of hands-on techniques. Library membership is required to register.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm-8pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations required at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/jewellery-workshop-art-series-0

Learn from an employer

Online sessions for jobseekers to meet local employers. Learn about the kinds of jobs at their organistation, career pathways, the skills you need and what it’s like to work in the industry. Next topic is manufacturing and engineering.

– Wednesday 16 August, 6pm-7pm. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

Line dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group. Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. We’ll adapt many of the dances for anyone who needs/chooses to stay seated.

– first and third Thursdays of month 10.30am-11.30am (next date: Thurs 17 August) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Citizens talking Climate Change

An event for all. Join us for an evening cuppa, where we will discuss climate action and solutions and all the ways for living it now. BYO cup.

– Friday 18 August 7pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/citizens-talking-climate-change-springvale-community-hub

Dandenong Wetlands planting

Bring the family and join us at Dandenong Wetlands to plant some seedlings and help to create habit for local wildlife. Free lunch provided. BYO water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty. Parking available at Dandenong Stadium.

– Saturday 19 August, 10am-1pm at Dandenong Wetlands, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North. Free event.

Community safety forum

Voice any concerns and ideas you may have for your local community. Victoria Police will be attending to respond to community safety concerns in the area and Council staff will be there to advise how Council contributes to community safety.

– Tuesday 22 August, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Dandenong Civic Centre 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Electronic sound workshop

Free hands-on workshop with MESS (Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio). Try a selection of electronic instruments including drum machines, synthesisers and more. MESS artists will be on hand to support creativity and collaboration. Open to people aged 15-25, all skill levels. No prior experience necessary.

– Wednesday 23 August, 6pm- 7.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/mess-electronic-sound-workshop

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Super Cars and Super Humans

A unique opportunity for kids, teens and young adults with a disability to get up close with 50 dream cars. Sit inside, take photos and create lifelong memories and experiences. Dodgem cars and other rides, food trucks, DJ, activities, give away prizes and much more. Presented by Personalised Support Services and Otium Club.

– Saturday 2 September 11.30am-2.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough.

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Weekly badminton

Badminton for ladies or retired. All welcome

– Mondays 7pm-9pm and Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm at Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road recreation reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801