Dusties building resilience

Warragul Industrials has had its fair share of big game experience in recent times and the Dusties once again hold WGFNC Match of the Day status when they roll out the red carpet for Cora Lynn at Western Park on Saturday.

The Dusties have played the top-three teams in the competition over the last five weeks, with competitive losses to Inverloch-Kongwak (24 points) and Tooradin-Dalmore (14 points) rubber-stamped with a 32-point victory over Phillip Island on this very deck in round 15.

Add in victories over Garfield, Kilcunda-Bass, Kooweerup and Dalyston (twice) and it’s been a very productive eight weeks for outgoing coach Harmit Singh and his band of merry men.

However, a sluggish first half of the season means the Dusties will finish sixth – regardless of this week’s result – and take on either Phillip Island, Tooradin-Dalmore or Nar Nar Goon in an elimination final at Inverloch on Saturday 26 August.

It’ll be third versus sixth on the ladder, but a match-up the Bulldogs, Seagulls and the Goon will be very nervous about as they begin their premiership campaigns.

It’s because the Dusties are hard to play against…it’s as simple as that.

They have X-factor, with Mason McGarrity one of the most potent forwards in the WGFNC, but their success is built on a legion of players who continue to play their roles on a consistent basis.

Will Gibson, Nic Visser, Kyle Beveridge and Shane Brewster all roll through the midfield, while Adrian De Sando, Tom Commadeur and Travis Ogden are unsung heroes who have played every game this year.

Bailey and Todd Beck, and Michael Debenham, provide consistency and class on the fringes, while key forward Kyle Staples has kicked multiple goals on eight occasions this year.

Throw in the likes of Wil McGillivray and Luke Walker in defence, and the Dusties are a very well-balanced team all over the park.

The Cobras have also emerged from a testing month of football with their heads very-much held high.

A 29-point win over Nar Nar Goon was clearly their best of the season, backed up by a two-point loss to Tooradin-Dalmore and a 32-point win over an injury-depleted Phillip Island last week.

Shaun Sparks not only has his team playing some good footy, but has made a huge difference with his on-field decision making and the clever use of his left foot since making his return to the team in round 11.

Fellow lefties Gus Da Costa and Jeremy Monckton also provide a point of difference, with Da Costa one of the most improved players in the WGFNC this year.

This is the perfect hit-out for both clubs on the eve of finals.

The Cobras were far too good in round eight, winning by 42 points, but this week’s contest will carry far more weight when assessing the prospects of the club’s finals chances.

We’ll go for the Dusties to win a thriller by four points.

The rest of this week’s games appear to be relatively one-sided.

Nar Nar Goon will continue its march to finals with a big win over Kilcunda-Bass, while Dalyston should snap a three-game losing streak at Bunyip.

Inverloch-Kongwak will have big win over Korumburra-Bena, while Phillip Island will make a successful trip up the South Gippsland Highway to this year’s grand final venue at Kooweerup.

The Doggies are the only finals team with the privilege of testing their choreography on the stage of this year’s big dance.

And Tooradin-Dalmore will give Garfield a nice old seeing to on the banks of Westernport Bay.

TIPS – ROUND 17

Bunyip v DALYSTON, Kilcunda-Bass v NAR NAR GOON, Korumburra-Bena v INVERLOCH-KONGWAK, PHILLIP ISLAND v Kooweerup, TOORADIN-DALMORE v Garfield, WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS v Cora Lynn.

OUTER EAST

PREMIER DIVISION

Gembrook Cockatoo’s fight to remain in the top division adds an extra dimension to Saturday’s battle with Pakenham.

Despite the close proximity between the two suburbs, the two only played in their first meeting earlier this year, having been separated by leagues and divisions over the years.

Torrid wind plagued both sides that day as Pakenham completed a third comeback win in four weeks, storming home with the wind at its back at home, before the wheels fell off for the Brookers in the following weeks.

But senior reinforcements have arrived for Brad Coller’s side, with Michael Firrito and Josh Tilly making welcome returns in a much-improved performance against Woori Yallock in round 15.

Where Gembrook are fighting for top flight survival, Pakenham have their eye on fourth or fifth place.

Consecutive losses have seen them fall to sixth, equal on points with Mt Evelyn in fifth and only four per cent behind.

With both Upwey Tecoma and Mt Evelyn likely to fall short on Saturday, against Narre Warren and Woori Yallock, respectively, a win will do wonders for their finals chances and see them return to fifth place.

The wide expanses of Gembrook Recreation Reserve will suit both sides that compete on comparable-sized surfaces at their respective home grounds.

Monbulk’s contest with Olinda Ferny Creek holds similar connotations, with only percentage keeping the Bloods off the bottom of the table and within reach of Division One football in 2024.

A win for the Hawks could potentially see them tie with Mt Evelyn and Pakenham on points, keeping faint finals hopes alive for yet another week.

Needless to say, there’s plenty on the line no matter where you look.

Wandin will use the week off to get crucial recovery time into its star players with finals in the immediate future.

DIVISION ONE

The minor premiership is there for the taking this week for Emerald, hosting second-placed Berwick Springs at Chandler Reserve.

Sitting three wins clear of the Titans at the top of the table, the Bombers need just a single victory to ensure poll position heading into finals.

Outside of Seville, Berwick Springs have pushed the Bombers as well as anyone in 2023, with Emerald prevailing by just four points in round three and 25 in round 10, a contest in which the margin was just four points and the final break, and the Titans kicked 1.10 in the last term.

Sein Clearihan’s men will be well-rested after the bye, but the Titans will hope the Bombers stall at take-off and jump out to an early lead.

Hallam’s best chance of a first win in the Outer East competition comes at home against Belgrave, the only side to beat them by less than 20 points.

The Hawks pushed Belgrave for three quarters in the second fixture between the two back in round 11, and will be hoping to continue that for an extra quarter in the return clash in home conditions.

Elsewhere, Seville could be on the slide if it drops its home game to Healesville, with the Bloods a chance to tie with the Blues on wins.

Officer has its third bye of the season.

TIPS – ROUND 16

Premier Division: Gembrook Cockatoo v PAKENHAM, Mt Evelyn v WOORI YALLOCK, Upwey Tecoma v NARRE WARREN, Monbulk v OLINDA FERNY CREEK.

Division One: EMERALD v Berwick Springs, Hallam v BELGRAVE, SEVILLE v Healesville.

SOUTHERN

Springvale Districts’ clash with Cranbourne shapes as the intriguing watch of the round.

Cranbourne produced a masterclass last weekend against Port Melbourne, though the Colts are a side known to often struggle on bigger grounds.

The Eagles will be looking to back it up against the Demons, who shape as the biggest challenge they will face until finals.

Clashes against Mordialloc and St Kilda City follow, with both, particularly the latter, likely to be bloodbaths, so how they navigate that fortnight will be interesting.

Cranbourne has superior class in all three lines so will be backed to get it done, particularly given the absence of Matt Wetering.

Wetering sustained a separate injury early in the last game between the sides, but bravely stayed out there to provide presence up forward.

His absence means the hosts will have just two men going into the game with more than 10 goals to their name this season, goals from the midfield a necessity for them to be competitive.

Springvale Districts did, however, take it up to Cheltenham for a half, within a goal at halftime before the Rosellas pulled away.

Kris Thompson’s men are still yet to defeat anyone higher on the ladder in five attempts – they drew with Dingley.

However, they are also yet to lose to anyone below them and improved their output in return clashes against Cheltenham and the Dingoes.

Having had none of the game on their terms last time they played Cranbourne, losing by 63 points, they will be hoping to continue that trend.

Toby Arms’ combativeness has been a big part of the rise in recent weeks and will need to play a huge role if the Dees are to give a good account of themselves.

John Walker, in his second game back, and the backline will be looking to bounce back after Josh Fox kicked six last week, while the midfield, which has supercharged their wins this year, will get its last opportunity against a top three side.

Cranbourne need the win to absolutely ensure they finish second, while Springvale Districts, with Port Colt away and St Paul’s McKinnon to come, need four more points to make the five.

How this one plays out will give a strong indication on what last week meant for both teams.

Was last week’s first half a sign of the Dees’ progression in 2023, or inability to match it for a full game a sign that 2023 is still a year to soon?

Can Cranbourne go on the road and build on last week’s big win?

TIPS

Division 1: Springvale Districts v CRANBOURNE, Mordialloc v CHELTENHAM, Chelsea Heights v DINGLEY, PORT MELBOURNE v St Paul’s McKinnon, St Kilda City v BENTLEIGH

Division 2: DOVETON DOVES v Keysborough, HAMPTON PARK v Caulfield, HIGHETT v Skye, EAST BRIGHTON v Black Rock, MURRUMBEENA v East Malvern