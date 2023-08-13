Kids take their parks to heart

By Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council is partnering with community groups to get to know their local parks.

The ‘Adopt a Park’ program encourages kindergarten and community groups to encourage children to explore their local park, understand its importance and enjoy the health benefits.

About 60 pre-prep children from Haileybury’s Newland Early Education Centre (ELC) took part with a council horticulturalist on Thursday 10 August at Tatterson Park, Keysborough.

This is what some of the students had to say about the event.

“I liked planting the trees because you put the plant inside the little holes and they will grow with water and sunlight,” ELC student Bella Yu said.

“Caring for the environment is good for the animals. Today I planted trees for the habitat for magpies, possums and snakes,” Jack Zayed said.

“A Hamilton digger makes a hole in the ground for the plants to grow,” Angus Heck said.

Lisa Christopher, Director of Haileybury’s Early Learning Centres said visits to the park will continue over the next few months for children to observe and care for the progress of the trees planted.

“The ELC children, teachers and parents thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Council horticulturalists and environmental officers.

“The children learned about the importance of creating habitats and their role in nurturing local ecosystems and they also learned about different native animals who live in the neighbouring bush and wetlands,” she said.

“As the Pre-Prep children transition to Prep, they will pass this responsibility to the current Reception children to ensure the garden is continuously cared for.”