Springvale Kids take centre stage

By Sahar Foladi

Young faces of Springvale will be on display on Channel 31 on Tuesday 29 August thanks to ArtsBus, a division of artists for kids culture.

The ArtsBusTV is giving children as young as five a chance to step foot into the realm of TV production creativity and filmmaking.

The six episode TV series is produced, directed and starrring kids and teens in a proud display of their creativity.

Director and executive officer Kylie Greer said kids were able to unlock new potentials as part of the program to give them a “voice.”

“I would say that the project has been successful because of the involvement of the kids, asking them to come up with concept, ideas and questions.

“Seeing the kids engage with the whole program and process has been amazing.

“All that was done were by the kids themselves the adults were merely facilitators of the project.

“Lots of kids have accessed this project but also they have loved taking ownership of the project.”

The six part series was filmed in Springvale, Mildura, Geelong, Melbourne, Rosebud and Morwell.

The locations were specifically chosen due to their wide distance apart – in order to give as many kids as possible the chance of creating film.

“In the making of the episodes, Artists for Kids Culture engaged children and young people who would otherwise miss out due to geographic, social and financial reasons.

“With a clear goal in mind, the project provided a platform for self-expression, connection and exploration of television production and presentation.”

The seven segments were shot in different locations of Springvale including Springvale library and the bustling Springvale Central.

Students from Gleneagles Secondary College were able to take part in the program as well.

“Some kids got behind the camera and we were able to teach them on the spot while some got involved in the activity that was being filmed.

“We went to Springvale Central where we did vox pops which engaged kids. Interviewers were between 12 and 14 years of age and we had 16 and younger behind the camera,” Ms Greer said.

It’s been three years since the program with the goal to continue the works with the help of funding even though

The travelling costs add to the budget yet, Ms Greer says this is an important factor for the kids.

“We started this with a lot of volunteers and a low budget.

“We went all over Victoria, did stories, connecting kids across the state, and I feel it could be really successful.”