Great strides to save pooches

Dogs and their owners strode out in numbers for a fundraising Mutt Strut in Keysborough on Saturday 26 August.

The Australian Animal Protection Society hosted the event to cover the costs of rescuing dogs on ‘death row’ at rural pounds.

Funds were raised for “transportation, rehabilitation, training & medical treatment at AAPS for as long as these dogs need,” AAPS chief executive Megan Seccull said.

As well as the walk, there were doggy competitions, ‘Mutt Strut’ merch, a vegan BBQ and a training and recall demonstration.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS