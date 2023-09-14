It’s show time!

From the best showbags to cuddly creatures, this year’s Doveton Show will have something for visitors of all ages.

Running from 10am to 4pm on Sunday 17 September at Myuna Farm in Doveton, there will be stage and farm entertainment, rides, art and craft displays, train rides to tour the farm, animals, free face painting, market and food stalls and emergency service representatives including SES, CFA, Victoria Police and Neighbourhood Watch Casey, as well as live entertainment including magic shows, local musicians, singers and performers.

Committee member Damien Rosario said the show was nearing its 20th year.

“The Doveton Show was conceived as a low-cost alternative to the Royal Melbourne Show for the local residents to attend without having to travel into the city to enjoy a family day out,” he said.

“With the rising costs of living and families having to reduce spending, the Doveton Show provides the opportunity to have fun without breaking the budget.

“The Doveton Show Committee works hard to plan and balance its budget and costs responsibly to ensure that the show is sustainably run.”

Mr Rosario said the show was managed and ran by volunteers and the community’s support.

“The show hosts local businesses, community groups, performing arts, sporting clubs as well as arts and crafts, enabling them to fundraise for their important activities,” he said.

“The City of Casey and Myuna Farm’s unwavering support to the Doveton Show Committee has helped us make the show a huge success.”

For more information, visit dovetonshow.org.au