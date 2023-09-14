Man charged over alleged crophouse

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by police at an alleged cannabis crophouse in Hampton Park.

Divisional Response Unit police arrived with a search warrant at the property about 10.30am on Thursday 7 September.

They say after initially pretending no one was home, the man opened the door.

Police seized 170 cannabis plants from a “sophisticated” and “elaborate” hydroponic growing set-up in several rooms.

The Hampton Park man was arrested and interviewed at Dandenong police station.

He was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a commercial quantity, drug possession and theft.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.