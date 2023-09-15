Recruit shines on fantastic day for Falcons

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A big Ryan Johnson mark and set shot conversion from 40.

A punter could have put their house on that unfolding at some stage of Endeavour Hills’ grand final win over Frankston Dolphins at Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

Johnson has been a focal point of a strong collective Falcons attack in 2023, kicking 39 goals in 17 games, with his game built off reading the footy and beating his man one-on-one.

That play unfolded early in the first quarter, Johnson having plenty of space to protect the drop zone and use his strength, making a statement to the Dolphins to not give them space to switch and slingshot.

It was a warning sign not heeded

While the best-on-ground did not kick another major, he was involved in plenty of scoring chains and his overhead marking saw him an acceptable choice for best-on-ground.

“I’ve been a key defender my whole life at Knox, until I crossed to Endeavour Hills this year,” Johnson revealed.

“I wanted to go up forward this season, but I like a lot of space to myself and the boys gave me that today.

“I didn’t get on the end of many but I set up a few which is what I looked at.

“It’s making sure we’re not one person-centric and everything stems from that.

“Us as a forward group have a good understanding and are really good at isolating a player who has a hot hand for a 10-minute period.

“We lacked a little bit of run in the first final and generated that which was better for us forwards.”

Johnson was limping around post-game during the celebrations, with coach Matt Peake revealing he played through soreness.

“Ryan won the medal but his ankle was pretty buggered from pretty early on, so that shows the character of the guy,” Peake said.

“He kept pushing through.”

Endeavour Hills best

Sean Van Velsen: The ruck didn’t win the medal, but he was arguably best-on-ground, dominating the hitouts, tapping to dangerous areas and taking some big marks.

John Rafferty: For a midfielder, Rafferty can take a big grab. Has the power to bust his way out the front of stoppage and allowed the Falcons to turn around their contest work.

Jimmy Archer: Courageous defender who epitomised what the win was built on, willing to put his head over it, and a factor behind the quick Frankston forwards being kept quiet.

Ryan Johnson: Awarded the best on ground medal, he kicked his goal in the first quarter and again marked everything that came his way inside 50. A big finish to a big season, his first as a forward.

Liam Hasler: Had a groundball gather at full pace in the third quarter that was AFL-like. Hit the post with the running shot, but it would have brought the house down. Elegance and work rate both stood out.

Ben Virgona: Kicked one of the best finals goals you’ll ever see on the boundary line in the second quarter, with his weight going away from the goal face. One of half-a-dozen moments where he stood up when he needed to.

Brendan Moldrich: A winger whose run allowed Endeavour Hills to slingshot and play the game on their terms.

Alex Cann: Took some big marks inside 50 and was vocal at the quarter breaks.

Premiership-winning 22: Ben Holland, Tobias Griffin, Liam Hasler, Ricky Boccari, Ben Swift, Ben Virgona, Bailey Baumann, Rohan Scott, Nathan Reid (c), Sean Van Velsen, Jacob Grant, Harrison Malone, John Rafferty, Daniel Cann, Ryan Johnson, Alex Cann, Mitchell Anderson, Travis Hall, Devlyn Hasler, Sam McLean, James Archer, Brendan Moldrich.