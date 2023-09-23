YouthFest 2023

Celebrate Victorian Youth Week at this all-abilities youth festival featuring basketball, soccer, table tennis, henna, art workshops, FReeZA Youth Stage, skateboarding workshops and interactive games. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Thursday 28 September, 11am-2pm at Noble Park Skate Park and surrounding areas, Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Mad Science

Make a bag mysteriously self-inflate, launch a chemical rocket, erupt a flurry of snow and explore the magic of dry ice. Suitable for ages 5-12 years. Presented by Mad About Science. This event is part of the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival.

– Thursday 28 September 2023, 2:30pm-3:30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

Entries are open for all ages, from children and adults. Artists can enter up to four 2-D pieces of any medium. Entries close Friday 29 September, 4pm. Enter via www.npccartshow.org

– Details: 9547 5801 or email events@nobleparkcc.org.au

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next guest speaker is VIEW Club national councillor Rosemary Coleman. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 3 October 7pm for dinner at the Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Garden birthday

First birthday celebration at Maralinga Community Garden. See the changes over the past 12 months. Raffle prizes, kids activities, vegies and plants for sale,

– Sunday 8 October, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough.

Wellsprings dinner

Annual fundraising dinner for Wellsprings for Women. Door prizes, raffles, silent auction and special guest Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

– Friday 3 November, 6.30pm-10.30pm at Killester College, Kennedy Hall, 433 Springvale Road Springvale; $100 pp (including food and drinks). Book by 13 October at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-annual-fundraising-dinner

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Planetary Gestures

Art exhibition curated by Tess Maunder. Explores ideas surrounding ecological systems, ancient knowledge, celestial blueprints and tidal movements across the land, sea and sky known as Australasia, part of the wider Asia­-Pacific and the ‘Great Ocean’.

– Open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-4pm (until 3 November) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 Public Tours to Places of Worship on 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking.

Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801