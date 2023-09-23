Work to lasting peace

by Bill Kean of the Baha’i Community of Greater Dandenong

The overriding principle facing the world community, whatever their nation, religion, or ethnic origin, is that of laying the foundations of a global society that can reflect the oneness of human nature.

The unification of the earth’s inhabitants is neither a remote utopian vision nor, ultimately a matter of choice.

It is the next required stage in the process of social evolution, a stage toward which all the experience of the past and present are impelling us.

Until addressed, none of the problems afflicting our planet will find solutions.

Baha’u’llah, the Founder-Prophet of the Baha’i Faith asserts that “The wellbeing of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.”

We must take heart, however, in the knowledge that many dedicated people and organisations, are working on a daily basis to achieve a lasting peace on this planet.

We must also hope that their untiring efforts, will bring results, as the turmoil now convulsing human affairs is bad enough and many of its consequences are already enormously destructive.

We must rise above the petty squabbles that persist, and for the sake of our children and future generations, put all of our efforts into bringing about a unified and peaceful world.

We must practice JUSTICE in all we do and see things through our own eyes and not through the eyes of others and should know through our own knowledge and not through the knowledge of others.

Baha’is believe wholeheartedly that God is actively involved in the world’s affairs, working to His own plan, in which we have our individual part to play.

“God leaves not His children comfortless.” (Baha’i Writings)