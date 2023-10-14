Looking Back

100 years ago

18 October 1923

Picnics in Dandenong Park

The practice of allowing the use of Dandenong Park for holding public school picnics does not appear to be a wise one, in view of the fact that no matter how careful the committee in charge may be, there is sure to be a certain amount of damage done. The fact that the council have requested the Port Melbourne school committee to put up a bond of £5 as security for damage, if any is done, show there is a danger of the trees, etc, being damaged, and, to be on the safe side, it would be wise in future to refuse requests for the park to be used for school picnic purposes.

50 years ago

18 October 1973

Crs see what’s planned for city

Dandenong councillors were given an insight into the past, present and future development of the city last week. During the three-hour bus trip around the municipality, the councillors were told that:

• Booth Reserve would be in “perfect” condition next year.

• Work would start on the Thomas – Foster streets roundabout and the railway underpass next February. A pumping system will be installed in the viaduct to prevent the flooding which regrettably occurs in heavy rains.

• The dog pound was being extended to cater for the increasing canine population

• A report would be presented to council next month on the proposed development of Greaves Reserve.

• The present municipal tip in the Police Paddocks would be sufficient for the city’s needs for at least the next eight to 10 years.

20 years ago

20 October 2003

Low-income new migrants build poverty

Low average incomes and a high number of new arrivals puts the City of Greater Dandenong at “the coalface” of the poverty issue says Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau’s (SCAAB) Kathy Landvogt. Of the 400 people that visit the centre each week, it is estimated that 200 come for emergency relief. SCAAB, the state’s largest aid and advice bureau, alone hands out $77,000 a year in federal relief to the needy in the form of food and petrol vouchers, public transport cards and medical prescriptions. “Almost 50% of people we see earn between $300-$500 per fortnight and 7% have no income,“ Ms Landvogt said. The Henderson Poverty Line for a family of four is $553 net a week.

5 years ago

15 October 2018

Woodman’s delicate art

Can you imagine a time when Noble Park was a treasure trove of rare and wonderous orchids, flowers and other native flora? It would be little more than a dim memory if not for the deft watercolours of the late Fred Woodman. Mr Woodman’s family will formally donate more than 300 of his botanical paintings and sketches to the nation Herbarium of Victoria at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne on 16 October. The collection incudes more than 95 portraits of species that have dwelled locally, such as trigger plants, greenhood and tiger orchids, banksias and flax-lilies. The family have generously donated copy-right for the Royal Botanic Gardens to use and share the artworks.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society