SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Home-cooked recipe for success

Award: Micro Business Award

Granny’s Food

Awards Sponsor: ASURIA

Driving home-cooked food to another level, Granny’s Food supplies the South East with the combined flavours of Siberia and Australia through its authentic and versatile cuisine.

Their traditional Russian moon-shaped dumplings, called vareniki, are boiled in salt water and stuffed with a wide range of flavours for all to enjoy.

Other versions such as pelmeni and pierogi are also available, with the former’s stuffing typically being meat and the latter being more versatile with vegetables and fruits.

For the business, maintaining the food’s status is important, but they’ve also added some character.

“By using very lean meats we reduced fat content and increased natural value, with unbleached, untreated flour, real potatoes, real cheese, fresh vegetables,“ they say.

“The end result is a healthier version of traditional recipes, offered at an affordable price.”

Run by mother and daughter, Nina and Tatiana Kuzovova, the duo’s business was presented the Micro Business Award as an acknowledgement of their growth.

This award applies to businesses with four employees or less, have less than $1 million in annual turnover and have demonstrated strategies that have showcased their resilience and success.

Established in 2012, Granny’s Food began with cooking for friends.

As word got out and demand grew, the business now has clients such as the Australian Butchers store in Berwick and Boronia, Baker in the Rye and the Bentleigh Produce Store.

This called for new machinery not to change their methods, but to provide aid in the hand-crafted process that gives customers that genuine and homemade flavour.

In addition to meat, other flavours are available from strawberry and apple, sweet cottage cheese and potato and mushroom.

As the business continues to grow, Granny’s Food looks to expand its production range to include other versions of pelmeni and vareniki, as well as other European-style pancakes.