SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Centres of activity

Award: Leisure, Tourism and Wellbeing Award

South East Leisure

Award Sponsor: Peninsula Hot Springs

Working under the City of Greater Dandenong, South East Leisure manages a wide range of aquatic and recreational facilities.

From Dandenong Oasis to Dandenong Stadium, SE Leisure aims to “improve community health and wellbeing outcomes through accessible, high-quality leisure experiences.”

The company was presented with the Leisure, Tourism and Wellbeing Award which celebrates businesses that provide products and services to local communities and make them the centre of their goal.

Their partners include household names in vocational education such as Chisholm Institute and SEDA College, the largest provider of vocational major certificates for VCE in the state.

Other partners include the Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association and Healthy Movement Healthcare.

SE Leisure’s vision is to be the destination of choice when it comes to recreational activities, providing sustainable services that enhance the community’s experiences.

The company lives by four core values, being fun, open, sustainable, and caring for their actions, their people and their customers.

“We care about our people and our actions, we’re honest, transparent and respectful, our team works hard, we have fun and celebrate our success after.”

Additionally, SE Leisure also has their own sustainability agenda, focusing on internal strategic decisions and collaborating with the City of Dandenong to achieve their sustainability strategy outcomes.

They are committed to exploring ways to improve efficiencies and to use new systems to become more sustainable.

Other venues that they manage are the Noble Park Aquatic Centre and Springers Leisure Centre, with all facilities under their belt catering to the residents’ recreational needs.