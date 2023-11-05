Remember the fallen

Hundreds are expected to pay their respects at Remembrance Day services at Cranbourne, Dandenong and Noble Park.

At 11am on Saturday 11 November, a minute’s silence will be observed while remembering who died and suffered in serving Australia’s armed forces in war and conflict.

Wreathes will then be laid by MPs, councillors, school students, emergency services and members of the public

At Dandenong, the service starts at 10.45am at the Pillars of Freedom memorial near the corner of Clow and Lonsdale streets.

At Noble Park, veterans will march on Mons Parade from 10.45am and assemble for the service at the memorial opposite Noble Park RSL.

The Cranbourne service will be held at the cenotaph on High Street.

Meanwhile, the schools service at Endeavour Hills will not be held. The cenotaph has not yet been repaired since being destroyed by an out-of-control vehicle.

All are welcome at the services.