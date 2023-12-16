Looking Back

100 years ago

20 December 1923

Gippsland line delays

Duplication of the main Gippsland railway line was last week urged upon Mr Gordon MLA who in the absence of the Minister for Railways (Mr Old) through illness, received a deputation of leading residents of Gippsland. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly (Sir John Mackey) and the secretary to the Cabinet (Mr Groves) MLA introduced the deputation. Mr Groves expressed the view that the duplication was essential if Gippsland were to be progressive. The present congestion was a deterrent to settlement. Passenger trains were delayed by goods trains, and the speed of trains was slow. Mr Gordon, in replying, promised that the matter would receive favourable consideration. He added that the speakers had presented a good case, and he was impressed by the statement that the delay in reaching markets was caused by the congestion.

50 years ago

20 December 1973

The Last for 1973

This is the final issue of the Journal for 1973. Our next issue, will be published on Thursday January 3. The Journal takes this opportunity of wishing all readers advertisers and contributors a very happy and safe Christmas and a bright new year. Our thanks to you all for your valued support throughout the year.

20 years ago

15 December 2003

Cultural feature honoured

The Journal has been awarded the Victorian Multiculturalism Commission’s Print Media award for the Culture Club special feature that featured in the paper at Easter. The award was presented to the Journal’s regional editor, Peter Simcock by Premier Steve Bracks at Government House on Wednesday. The Culture Club feature highlighted the variety of cultures in the area and the contribution they are making to society. Mr Simcock said: “The different cultures in the south east make it an exciting and vibrant area to live, Culture Club reflected this”.

5 years ago

17 December 2018

Council’s re-think on parking meters

Greater Dandenong Council is set to investigate ways to resuscitate Dandenong’s declining CBD. The report into the state of the Dandenong Activity Centre will look at changes to the parking regime, including the introduction of free parking, to attract businesses and shoppers. Other options include peak and off-peak rates, altered parking times and seasonal charging. Report proponent Cr Jim Memeti said the Lonsdale Street retail area had been recently rocked by the exodus of the “Big Four” major banks plus Bank of Melbourne and Bank of Queensland. As well, several real estate agents are on the move, with Jim Dandy Hotel put up for sale as a vacant possession. Many of the vacant sites have yet to be filled leaving pockets of the main street resembling a ghost town.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society