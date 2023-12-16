Willow Lodge air warning

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

More than 500 residents and staff in a Bangholme retirement village were under threat of clouds of toxic smoke from a recent industrial blaze, according to EPA Victoria data.

Willow Court Mobile Home Village residents and others near the Hammond Road industrial precinct were urged to shelter indoors as the area was blanketed by thick black smoke from a massive fire at a paint factory on 8 December.

EPA Victoria took air quality readings using mobile air monitoring equipment, particularly downwind to the south of the fire.

“Results showed that in residential areas which were further away from the fire around Sandhurst, air quality was good,” an EPA spokesperson said.

“However, closer to the fire in the industrial area and in the Willow Lodge Mobile Home Village, the situation was much poorer.

“If you are sensitive to air pollution or are concerned about the impacts of smoke on your health you should contact your health care provider for advice.”

Willow Court Village Residents Association secretary Carmel Perkins said the mainly elderly residents were vulnerable to the toxic plumes but were quick to take emergency action.

Under an emergency plan, residents took refuge and closed doors, windows and shut down air-cons.

“The smoke came directly on us. It was a horrible smell that hit you down the back of your throat.

“I went out to water about 8pm (eight hours after the fire started). The smoke had gone but you could still smell it.

“It wasn’t until the next day that the smell went away.”

Earlier this year, the group opposed a proposed waste-to-energy incinerator at Taylors Road Dandenong South.

And Ms Perkins says the village is plagued by noxious smells from the industry-2 zone – one of just two in the state reserved for the most offensive, toxic industries.

“This is why we’re petitioning against anything else being built around us.

“The people living down the back of the village get a few different smells and ring up and complain.”

There have been long-held concerns about health impacts from the foul odours emitted in the heavy industrial precinct with an EPA forum held at Springers Leisure Centre on 16 December.

At a 11 December council meeting, Cr Jim Memeti said emergency warnings about the smoke didn’t reach his neighbours in Dandenong South.

He has advocated for the closure of a toxic waste dump in Taylors Road as well as for the industry-2 zone’s relocation. The pleas have been rejected by state governments.

“I think we need to take it a step further and invite the minister and even the Premier to our community and look at what’s happening here and what our residents have to suffer.

“This is not right. This is not safe for our community – the houses and the schools are very, very close to these facilities. Something disastrous is going to happen.”

Cr Rhonda Garad concurred.

“It’s never acceptable for any industry to be releasing any toxic fumes or any toxic substances.

“We need to get to the point where we have enough regulatory oversight of these businesses where they’re not releasing any toxic substances into the environment.”