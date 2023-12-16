Youngsters seeking VFL contracts

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A host of local Talent League graduates are currently training with state league squads as they seek to play the highest level of footy possible.

Five Gippsland Power players and three Dandenong Stingrays were drafted by AFL clubs last month, with the number of players trying their hand at the semi-professional level highlighting the depth of both regions in 2023.

Aerobic athlete Matt Nelson headlines four players hoping to earn a spot on a revamped Frankston VFL list.

The Berwick Springs junior, who this year moved to Noble Park where he played nine senior games, showcased his versatility for the Stingrays in 2023, looking most comfortable on the wing.

Jack Wilson, who played as a half-forward at Stingrays and on the wing and in the midfield at Hampton Park – before moving to Devon Meadows in the off-season – is also at the Dolphins, alongside Jacob Noble and Hudson Rigg.

Melbourne Next Generation Academy product Riak Andrew is training with Casey after being overlooked by the Dees at the draft.

Medium shutdown defender and interceptor Kobe Shipp is also at Casey while over-aged forward Ziggy Toledo-Glasman is another who will continue his state league career.

After being overlooked despite a consistent season as a balanced defender, state combine invitee Ben Hopkins is training with North Melbourne’s VFL side.

Big ruck Dan Pinter, who played just four games for Dandenong, in between injury and school commitments, is also at North VFL.

Physical Berwick midfielder Sam Frangalas is training at Richmond VFL and Endeavour Hills 2023 premiership player Jacob Grant is training at Box Hill.

Hard working Gippsland half-forward and 2023 skipper Seb Amoroso is also at the Hawks, alongside midfielder Lane Ward, as are overager Liam Serong and Pat Ireland.

Combative ruck Harvey Howe is also hoping to continue his state league career, while clean contested player Harry Scott will also likely pop up on a VFL list.