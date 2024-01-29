Community servants lead the way

by Sahar Foladi

Friends, families, loved ones all gathered to celebrate the achievements of winners at the 2024 Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.

A volunteer with Palliative Care South East for more than a decade, Glenyse Duck took home the Community Leadership Award.

She was introduced to the organisation through her role as an aged care nurse before she began volunteering post-retirement in 2011.

“Because I had a partially palliative-care degree and my love for it in my career, I had the knowledge and still wanted to use it and contribute so I joined PCSE.

“I’m very proud and honoured for the award. It’s a nice recognition of my years.

“Just to be involved with families, support them through companionship, an ear to listen to, help them escape their everyday concerns and any negativity in their lives is very rewarding.”

For the past six years, Ms Duck has worked as a biography volunteer making up a team of four writers which initially began as a single person.

“It’s such a rewarding role to have, you can imagine sitting down and have someone share their life stories.

“It’s a wonderful thing to do. Maybe I’m selfish, I just love my role.”

Now that she has all the time in her hands, she began to volunteer to contribute back to the community, something she never had the chance to do in her full-time career.

This has led her to not just volunteer with palliative care but also AMES as an English tutor, helping migrant and refugee communities make Australia their home.

“As a volunteer it keeps me connected with the community and you can get far more back from it than what you provide for the client.”

Through her extensive years in palliative care, she has witnessed some of the gaps and the positive change throughout the years.

Unfortunately, palliative care still has the connotation that it’s only for those who’re nearing the end of their life on Earth.

“A lot of people live indefinitely with any life-threatening illness which is why we stress also the life-limiting illnesses. It’s an umbrella of palliative approaches,” Ms Duck says.

On the other hand, she feels proud to be able to provide any assistance to those who wish for it at their own choice of place, such as their home.

“They would have to stay home until they were very sick and then go to the hospital for their final passing away.

“Now it’s enabled a lot more people to live at home with dignity, because most people want to stay at home when sick or passing away.

“It’s their choice of place and we’re proud to offer that to them.”

For as long as she stands and drives, Ms Duck says she will not be backing down from her role just yet.

Like Ms Duck, there were many others who topped the list and contributed to the society in their own unique roles.

An overjoyed and proud City of Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso presented the awards to each recipient, as she congratulated each one.

“These awards recognise the individuals and organisations that contribute to making Greater Dandenong a great place to live.

“We have a vibrant, diverse and welcoming municipality, thanks in part to the people who are being recognised in the 2024 Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.”

Young Leader of the Year: Angeline Karvinkop

Angeline took part in Council’s Young Leaders Program 2023 and has volunteered for a range of organisations supporting newly arrived migrants, school students, young carers and homeless people.

Her selfless work supports some of the most marginalised people in our community.

Volunteer of the Year: Michael Prior

Michael has been a dedicated volunteer at the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) for over 16 years and has been the unit controller since 2021.

Michael is a champion for change within the organisation and continues to push for more diversity including women only training events and the recruitment of members from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Sportsperson of the Year: Connie Psihogios

At just 14 year of age Connie is one of Australia’s top ranked table tennis players, and in 2023 played as part of a team which qualified Australia for the Paris Olympics.

A member of the Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association Connie is a strong role model for young females on and off the court, and combines her school study with training and competing at the highest level.

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Vanessa Field

Vanessa is Director at the Springvale Service for Children and her passion places families and children at the heart of her mission to provide the community with early years services that welcome all and reflect the city’s rich diversity.

Her work has helped avert the potential closure of several early years services in Greater Dandenong.

Community Group of the Year: Garage 35 Arts Studio

Garage 35 Arts Studio is a collective of local artists under the age of 35 predominantly from refugee and migrant backgrounds.

The group offers a shared studio space to support the arts community and make a creative hub for people from many different cultures to feel connected and safe.

Sustainability Award: Matthew Kirwan

As a member of multiple community environmental groups, Matthew is helping to empower Greater Dandenong residents to tackle climate change and make a difference.

Matthew is a committed to making Greater Dandenong a healthy, vibrant, innovative and creative community dedicated to environmental sustainability.

Living Treasure Award: Helen Heath and John Mooney

Helen Heath is a selfless community member who has consistently gone above and beyond to promote understanding, respect and acceptance in our multicultural community.

She works with many organisations and groups including the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network.

Emerson School principal John Mooney is an inspirational leader that has developed Emerson into a leading specialist educational school.

Through improved learning outcomes and education in life skills, students and their families benefit from John’s vision to create a community rich in diversity and welcoming to all.

Outstanding Contribution to the Arts: Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

In 2023 the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show celebrated its 18th anniversary.

The unique community event is dedicated to increasing community participation and connectedness by celebrating the arts in a socially inclusive environment.