Fix Our Fashion

This event is all about making textiles more sustainable, from rethinking how clothes are produced, to repairing, re-wearing and shopping second-hand. Free activities include sewing your own fabric fortune cookie, seeing how reuseable bags are made from scrap material and learn how to mend your own garments.

– Saturday 10 February, 11am-2pm at Mitchell Hall, Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings required. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/fix-our-fashion

Writing Group

Take a few hours to awaken your inner writer and spark your imagination in this fun class. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 8 February 10am–12 noon at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street Dandenong. Suggested donation: Gold Coin. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Senior activities

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Concert entertainers include Alex Matthews (20 February) and Col Perkins (3 March).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Membership for remainder of F/Y 23/24 is $5. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Open Air Movies

The first film of Greater Dandenong’s Open Air Movies series features classic sci-fi/family film E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982). Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnics.

– Friday 9 February, 7pm-9pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Maralinga Community Garden open mornings

During February the Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in celebration of Sustainability month and the Greater Dandneong Sustainability Festival at the Dandenong Market on Sunday 25 February. Come and view our garden, our chemical free produce, enquire about bed hire, and view our eclectic collection of nature items.

– February 10, 17 and 24, 8.30am-10am at Chandler Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough. Parking on Maralinga Avenue. Details: Bryan, 0409 003 652 or bryan.hunter@education.vic.gov.au. Free event.

Springvale Community Hub clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 10 February, 11am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe Mohl, mohlz@icloud.com

Springvale Urban Harvest

Springvale Urban Harvest is a free monthly event that supports the growing of food locally, food knowledge and good nutrition. Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Saturday 10 February, 11am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

TextaQueen workshop

TextaQueen’s series We Don’t Need Another Hero – as featured at Walker Street Gallery – posed First Nations and other people of colour in movie poster portraits battling the apocalypses of colonialism. In this workshop you’ll develop your own poster design to battle the oppressions that you face in the world, taking design inspiration from vintage movie posters.

– Wednesday 14 February, 7pm-8pm livestreamed online via Zoom. You require A4 or larger white paper, textas or other drawing tools. Free workshop. Registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-dont-need-another-hero-textaqueen

Year of the Dragon

This exciting day of free family-friendly fun will showcase the best street food from Southeast Asia and stunning performances such as the awe-inspiring lion dance.

– Sunday 18 February, 11am-3pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free event, cost applies to food and drinks.

The Open Door workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality without fear or judgement. We run a variety of weekly workshops – open to all:

Tai Chi / Gentle Movement Meditation (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), Awareness Meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Centering Prayer Meditation (Tuesdays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm) and Guided Imagery Meditation (Wednesdays 2.30pm-3pm).

We also run monthly workshops, including Line Dancing – Thursday 15 February 10.30am-11.30am (First & third Thursday of month).

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com