Preps spring into first day

Louis and Anabelle Menezes, 6, arrived at Haileybury’s Newlands campus ready to go on their first school day on Monday 29 January.

The twin siblings had been counting down the days until they could put on their new uniform, pack their schoolbag and head to class.

“I am looking forward to playing in the Junior School playground and drawing in my art journal,” said Anabelle.

“I want to learn new things and play with my school friends,” Louis said.

Also among the intake of 68 preps at the Keysborough campus was Aria Ambikaipalan, 5.

“I am looking forward to learning and making new friends to play with in the playground,” Aria said.

Class-mate Chloe Wei, 5, said: “I am excited I can meet teachers and friends and draw with them on my first day at school.”

As part of the welcome drill, they enjoy ‘getting to know you’ activities, take a guided tour of the Junior School and are reminded about playground and classroom rules.