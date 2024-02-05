‘Inclusive’ advocate runs for Yarraman

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Self-described community advocate Zahra Haydarbig has declared herself as an “inclusive voice” in the upcoming Yarraman Ward by-election.

The ALP member, social and community development uni graduate and daughter of an Afghan refugee is seeking to fill the councillor vacancy after former mayor Eden Foster was elected to State Parliament.

The ward runs parallel to the Dandenong railway line, covering the Yarraman railway precinct as well as other parts of Noble Park, Harrisfield and Dandenong West.

Haydarbig says she’ll be an “inclusive voice” with “passion” and “experience”.

“I’m driven to make Yarraman Ward a better place for everyone, particularly in the post-Covid 19 era where the local economy and resident wellbeing need significant improvement.”

This includes seeing more local businesses open in the half-vacant shopping strip opposite Yarraman railway station as well as throughout Greater Dandenong.

She also wants to tackle unemployment for youths and people with disabilities, as well as rising homelessness.

“Having the knowledge and the experience of working with Greater Dandenong Council delivering many community projects and programs, I believe I have the strong advocacy skills to make positive differences for the local community and the local businesses’s development.”

Haydarbig says she’s a Labor member but not endorsed by Labor.

She lists ALP councillors Jim Memeti and Richard Lim as supporters, as well as a few unnamed MPs.

“Greater Dandenong specifically Yarraman Ward is the most diverse area not only in Victoria but also across multicultural Australia where everyone wants to see a diversity of local representatives and multicultural advocates having seats around the decision making table at Greater Dandenong Council.

“My council aims and my advocacy focus will also be on the wider community as well bringing in harmony, peace and development at Yarraman Ward and I look forward to being the voice for everyone.”

The mother of two says she’s embraced her diverse background and actively contributed to multicultural communities “since calling Australia home” in 2008.

And this election isn’t her first rodeo.

She was described as a “trailblazer” when she first ran for Greater Shepparton council in 2020.

“It was surprising to me to see the multicultural community could see the skills and passion in a woman from a diverse background.”

Since moving to Dandenong, Haydarbig has quickly got involved in an impressive array of community work and issues.

In that time, she’s also built a strong social-media profile.

She works part-time at Sisterworks in helping culturally-diverse women find work in Greater Dandenong and Casey.

In the past three years, she’s also advocated for projects at South East Community Links, Foundation House and the Australian Centre for Social Innovation.

As of 5 February, Haydarbig and Greens candidate Robert Lim are the first to announce they are running for the Yarraman Ward by-election on 9 March. Nominations close on 7 February.