Teeing off for Cornerstone

The annual Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day is set to raise funds for well-loved Dandenong charity Cornerstone.

A target of more than $50,000 will help build a multi-purpose space at Cornerstone for storing food items and emergency relief as well as a drop-in space at its community garden.

It will help double the centre’s hours of operation and support up to 300 extra people a week.

Already, Cornerstone provides multiple sit-down breakfasts, lunches or dinners per week, along with emergency food parcels, a mobile laundry and shower and a community health nurse for the homeless.

“We just had one of our biggest lunches for this year,” chief executive Naomi Paterson said.

“We’re seeing more people and lots of new faces in crisis at the moment – people struggling with bills and regular payments and struggling to find affordable housing.”

The 15th annual golf day, jointly supported by Greater Dandenong Council and industry sponsors, is being held at Kingston Heath – one of the finest golf clubs in the world and host to the 2028 President’s Cup.

It has long been regarded as a chance for businesses to give back to the community.

The event has raised $650,000 for 17 local charities, helping thousands experiencing food insecurity, poverty, homelessness, domestic violence and health issues.

Funds have also supported programs to remove barriers to employment and to assist people with disabilities.

Organiser Sandra George advised for those not into golf to consider donating an auction item or attending the dinner and auction.

Take A Swing for Charity Golf Day is on Tuesday 20 February at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Details: Sandra George at sandra.george@cgd.vic.gov.au or 0419 362 745.