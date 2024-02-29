Noble Park Community Fun Day returns on Saturday

Noble Park is hosting its annual Community Fun Day on Saturday March 2 from 11am-3pm.

Now in its third year, the all-ages community festival is a celebration of the suburb’s rich diversity.

The event features a variety of cultural foods and performances, with free activities including live music, skateboarding workshops, sports and arts activities, and more.

Amusement rides will also be available at a cost.

The Noble Park Community Fun Day is funded by the Noble Park Revitalisation Project, an initiative of the Victorian Government.

Local services that will be represented on the day include Noble Park Community Centre, South East Leisure and Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC), Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, South East Community Links, Reclink, Victoria Police, SES and AFL.

The event is at Noble Park Skate Park and surrounds, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.