Kids, get moving in March

Students are being urged to get walking, riding or scooting to school in March as part of the popular Get Active Get Moving campaign.

Schools are invited to register in the Greater Dandenong Council campaign up until Tuesday 5 March.

The most active school or class are in the running for trophies as well as a group voucher at Bounce and sport equipment vouchers.

The first five schools to register will also win a sport voucher.Register your school

Mayor and PE/Health teacher Lana Formoso said the aim was to get “our youngest residents” more active.

“By walking, cycling or scooting to school you help get your body and brain moving for the day ahead.

“Physical activity is not just good for the body, but it also supports concentration in the classroom and improved learning outcomes.”

The Get Active Get Moving campaign was developed in consultation with the students from the Children’s Advisory Group and the Children’s Forum in 2022.

These students helped with the design of the logo and slogan.

School registrations close Tuesday 5 March.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/active-travel